DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO FOUNDATION OPENS 2022 GRANT OPPORTUNITIES TO INCREASE ORAL HEALTH EQUITY

DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation launched its 2022 Open Funding Opportunity for organizations to improve oral health and influence long-term change in communities across Colorado. The grants will fund programs concentrated on workforce development within the dental industry, prevention of tooth decay among children under 6 and pregnant people, and increasing access to care, specifically in the San Luis Valley and East Denver Metro regions.

"It's well documented that health disparities are closely linked to a variety of factors from race and ethnicity to geography and age, and oral health care is no different," said Adeeb Khan, executive director of the Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation. "These grants enable us to work with community organizations that are best-positioned to know what their communities need to improve health outcomes and influence the long-term change needed to advance oral health equity, elevating the well-being of all Coloradans."

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation's renewed focus is targeting root-cause solutions through key initiatives that will help meet the needs of Coloradans, including 1) increased diversity in the oral health care workforce by creating a pathway for opportunities in the dental profession for minoritized communities, 2) oral health prevention in early childhood, and 3) place-based access plus investment in oral health infrastructure focused on lowering barriers around access and utilization in two Colorado communities that experience high rates of poverty and limited access to quality oral health care: the San Luis Valley and East Denver Metro regions.

"With this year's grants, we're really looking for partners across the state to create a powerful, unified network focused on improving oral health outcomes for all," added Megan Wilson, deputy director, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation. "We hope to build better, innovative systems for access to quality oral health care, improve preventive care, and tap into local talent by diversifying the dental workforce."

The foundation is currently accepting applications from Colorado-based nonprofit organizations. Applications are due by May 10, 2022, and current grantees with a contract expiration date of December 31, 2022, are also encouraged to apply. Full details, including the 2022 grant guidelines, can be found on the foundation's website at www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

About Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation believes every person can have a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances. By partnering with communities, the foundation works to re-imagine how all of our neighbors access, benefit from, and value the importance of oral health care. As a 501(c)(3) organization funded by the nonprofit Delta Dental of Colorado, the foundation intends to advance oral health equity throughout local communities across Colorado by implementing transformative programs and initiatives. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, visit www.deltadentalcofoundation.org .

About Delta Dental of Colorado

Delta Dental of Colorado is a nonprofit dental benefits company with a mission to improve the oral health of the communities it serves. The nonprofit serves more than 1.4 million members, providing them the ability to use and manage their dental benefits easily. Through its plans, dentist network, and expert customer service, the nonprofit makes dental care accessible, affordable, and simple, leading to a healthier smile and life.

