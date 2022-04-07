FOUR SEASONS UNVEILS LANGKAWI'S MOST LUXURIOUS NEW HOLIDAY VILLA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to a Langkawi vacation wrapped in a breathtaking seafront setting like never before. The highly anticipated Five-Bedroom Imperial Villa at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is now accepting reservations.

Experience island living at its most luxurious from this palatial waterfront residence, framed by dramatic limestone cliffs and just steps from the Andaman Sea. A private entrance leads guests directly to their stylish home away from home, located on a secluded crescent of white sandy beach that sweeps down to meet the sea. Spread across 4810 sq. m. (51,774 sq. ft.) of indoor-outdoor space, with two private pools and five airy bedrooms arrayed across multiple pavilions, the Imperial Villa offers an exhilarating sense of space and possibility.

Families and friends will find endless inspiration to re-connect and share special moments. Young adventurers can play in the pool or build sandcastles on the beach, while parents sip well-deserved cocktails in private cabanas set in the pool. Gather on the terrace for a breezy alfresco brunch, then bring in the sunset with champagne and canapés as you hear waves gently breaking on the shore.

For an infinitely memorable evening, the Resort team can arrange a private barbecue on the beach. Meet local fisherman Pak Din as he brings his boat ashore just outside the villa, allowing guests to select from the freshest local lobster and fish from the Andaman Sea. Grill the catch under a canopy of stars, enveloped by the warmth of loved ones and caring Four Seasons service. For the kid in all of us, finish the evening with s'mores while sharing stories around a crackling bonfire, making memories to last a lifetime.

Round-the-clock butler service brings once-in-a-lifetime bespoke island experiences to life – be it a soothing massage on the patio, chilled beverages by the poolside or an unforgettable dinner crafted by the Resort's culinarians. The residence also features a playroom and plunge pool where kids can happily spend hours under the careful supervision of Four Seasons babysitters.

Situated at the doorstep of one of the most magical ecosystems in the world, the Imperial Villa provides unfettered access to millennia-old rainforests and mysterious mangroves. Embark on private boat safaris and guided walks to discover Langkawi's fascinating secrets, or simply enjoy being in the lush lap of nature.

The Imperial Villa can be booked here and is ready for check-in.

