HealthWell Foundation Exceeds 1 Million Grants Awarded Milestone

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to announce that they have reached the milestone of providing financial assistance through more than 1.1 million grants. Since awarding their first grant in 2004, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net to over 727,000 patients across more than 85 disease areas by providing over $2.7 billion in financial support to underinsured patients who would otherwise have forgone life-changing, often lifesaving, medical treatments simply because their health insurance was not enough.

HealthWell recently published its 2021 Year in Review illustrating its accomplishments. Highlights from 2021 include:

Awarding over $818.4 million in medication copayment and insurance premium assistance to more than 175,000 underinsured Americans through close to 185,500 grants.

Launching or re-opening 18 funds, including new funds to assist Medicare patients living with Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Neurocognitive Disease with Psychosis, Pancreatic Cancer and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Continuing to compliantly operate over 60 funds in a variety of disease areas, including multiple funds in oncology, and special initiative funds in behavioral health and pediatrics.

Receiving over $538* million in donations from the kindness of our corporate, non-profit, and individual supporters.

Maintaining operational efficiency by programming grants with an overhead rate of less than 2.61% foundation-wide, while never using any donor dollars to pay administrative fees.

"We were honored to have achieved numerous milestones and to have been able to assist a record number of underinsured patients in 2021," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "In addition, we were humbled by the dedicated support of our individual and corporate donors. Thanks to their continued generosity and unwavering trust, we were able to continue to carry out our mission to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. We do not take this support lightly, but believe that the trust our donors have placed in us is a direct result of the integrity and high standards with which we operate. Thank you for allowing the HealthWell Foundation to fill a critical, unmet need, for those who have nowhere else to turn."

The full version of our 2021 Year in Review can be viewed here. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

