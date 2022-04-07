Illumina Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report highlights contributions of genomics to advances in public health and overall health of our planet

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting the company's 2021 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program and commitment to human health. The report details Illumina's role as a champion for patients, communities, people, and the planet.

"Over the last year, we saw countless examples of resilience, perseverance, and progress as we continue to respond to the pandemic, push for greater access to and equity in genomics, and protect our planet," said Francis de Souza, Chief Executive Officer. "Through our advanced technology, we empower researchers and clinicians to find solutions for the world's most pressing challenges. As we look forward, we are focused on continuing to positively impact the world by unlocking the power of the genome to shape a more sustainable, more equitable, and healthier future for all."

Illumina's ESG efforts outlined in the Report include the following focus areas:

Expanding access to genomics

Empowering our communities

Integrating environmental sustainability

Nurturing our people

Operating responsibly and enabling innovation for good

In 2021, the company took significant steps to advance each of these areas, including:

Achieved 1 billion covered lives for genomic testing around the world

Contributed more than $14.5 million in total global donations to more than 1,300 causes

Sourced 59% of global electricity consumption from renewable sources

Reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions from direct operations by 24%

Committed to net zero emissions throughout entire value chain by 2050

Maintained a zero net pay gap

Increased female representation in executive leadership by 5% in the last 3 years

Reached 50% minority representation in the US workforce

Engaged over 4,000 employees in employee resource group (ERG) programming.

