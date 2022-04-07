NEWS ADVISORY: Attorney Carl J. Mayer Reveals That Princeton Professor Arno Mayer Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Landlord to Prevent Eviction

PRINCETON, N.J. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO: Carl J. Mayer, Esq. and Princeton University Professor Arno J. Mayer

WHAT: News Conference (PHOTO OPPORTUNITY)

Landlord Jack Morrison has filed papers to evict Professor Arno Mayer, a 95-Year-Old Disabled Princeton University Professor, World War II Hero, and Holocaust Survivor.

Professor Mayer has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all the tenants of Witherspoon House asking for monetary damages and injunctive relief for the unlawful living conditions in Morrison's building. A copy of Professor Mayer's filed complaint is available to the press upon request.

WHEN: 12:00 noon, Friday April 8, 2022

WHERE: Hinds Plaza, 55 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

(Intersection of Witherspoon Street and Hulfish Street)

Princeton Professor Emeritus Arno J. Mayer is a world-renowned historian and World War II hero. Professor Mayer is also a beloved member of the Princeton community and Princeton University faculty.

Professor Mayer's official Princeton University biography describes him as "a legendary teacher and mentor of students throughout his long career at Princeton… [who] has earned the respect and affection of undergraduates, graduate students, and colleagues in and outside the Department of History."

Professor Mayer's legal defense is being coordinated by his son, Carl J. Mayer, Esq. Carl served as an elected member of the Princeton Township Committee and runs the Mayer Law Group LLC, a class action law firm that represents, consumers, senior citizens and workers. Carl J. Mayer has been profiled on Sixty Minutes for his public interest legal work. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_J._Mayer

