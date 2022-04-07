PRICESMART ANNOUNCES RECORD FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

NET MERCHANDISE SALES EXCEED $1 BILLION
NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 12.6%
COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW BY 10.3%
MEMBERSHIP BASE AND RENEWAL RATE INCREASED TO RECORD LEVELS
OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 7.4%
$1.03 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced record operating results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended on February 28, 2022.
Comments from Sherry S. Bahrambeygui, Chief Executive Officer:
"Our team achieved a record second quarter, with net merchandise sales of more than $1 billion for the first time in our Company's history. The favorable results for the quarter were driven by net merchandise sales growth of 12.6% and comparable net merchandise sales growth of 10.3% as compared to the same period last year. Our 12-month trailing membership renewal rate was a record 89.8%, and our membership base has grown to its all-time high.
"This quarter marks record performance in net merchandise sales, earnings per share, membership base and renewal rates. We continue the pursuit of our three drivers of growth that include expanding our real estate footprint, enhancing Member benefits and increasing incremental sales through PriceSmart.com. With respect to real estate, we plan to open our second club in Jamaica next week, located in the city of Portmore, marking the Company's 50th warehouse club.
"We continue to invest in enhancing our Membership benefits, including our Wellness and other initiatives. PriceSmart.com is gaining traction as more members shop with us online. Through our digital presence we are increasing our engagement with Members which also helps drive in-club sales. We believe that our investments in these drivers of growth are providing positive momentum and results for the Company.
"I am proud of our team's results despite facing and solving for supply chain issues being faced by many in our industry."
Second Quarter Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased 10.8% to $1.04 billion compared to $937.6 million in the comparable period of the prior year. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net merchandise sales increased 12.6% to $1.01 billion from $898.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $26.3 million, or 3.0%, versus the same period in the prior year.
The Company had 49 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2022 compared to 47 warehouse clubs in operation as of February 28, 2021.
Comparable net merchandise sales for the 47 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 10.3% for the 13-week period ended February 27, 2022 compared to the comparable period of the prior year. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by $24.2 million or 2.7% versus the same period in the prior year.
The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal second quarter of $48.3 million compared to operating income of $45.0 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to PriceSmart was $31.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to $28.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Conference Call Information
PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Friday, April 8, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 209-8211 toll free or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart, Inc. call. A digital replay will be available through April 15, 2022, following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 5341114.
PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 49 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (nine in Colombia; eight in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, four in Trinidad; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company plans to open a new warehouse club in Portmore, Jamaica in April 2022 and has begun construction on a club in Medellín, Colombia that is anticipated to open in the summer of 2023. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate at least 51 warehouse clubs, depending on the timing of the development and construction of other warehouse club projects in our pipeline.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors, the outcome of tax proceedings and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "plans," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions in the Company's markets, natural disasters, compliance risks, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of member or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, the impact of government policies and restrictions that have limited access for our Members, and shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher priced products to lower priced products, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.
For further information, please contact Michael L. McCleary, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer (858) 404-8826 or send an email to ir@pricesmart.com.
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Net merchandise sales
$
1,011,896
$
898,404
$
1,955,939
$
1,736,773
Export sales
8,674
9,706
19,208
20,587
Membership income
15,071
13,799
29,862
27,098
Other revenue and income
2,916
15,660
8,904
30,543
Total revenues
1,038,557
937,569
2,013,913
1,815,001
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold:
Net merchandise sales
853,633
755,108
1,646,826
1,458,727
Export sales
8,215
9,315
18,282
19,748
Non-merchandise
—
6,268
1,809
12,092
Selling, general and administrative:
Warehouse club and other operations
93,993
90,449
185,189
175,281
General and administrative
33,951
31,270
65,644
58,791
Pre-opening expenses
130
48
1,100
650
Loss on disposal of assets
313
132
724
202
Total operating expenses
990,235
892,590
1,919,574
1,725,491
Operating income
48,322
44,979
94,339
89,510
Other income (expense):
Interest income
549
445
1,067
936
Interest expense
(2,438)
(2,228)
(4,028)
(4,261)
Other income (expense), net
(819)
(292)
590
(1,837)
Total other expense
(2,708)
(2,075)
(2,371)
(5,162)
Income before provision for income taxes and
45,614
42,904
91,968
84,348
Provision for income taxes
(14,139)
(14,565)
(29,953)
(28,183)
Loss of unconsolidated affiliates
(14)
(12)
(24)
(21)
Net income
31,461
28,327
61,991
56,144
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(91)
(19)
(171)
Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc.
$
31,461
$
28,236
$
61,972
$
55,973
Net income attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. per share
Basic
$
1.03
$
0.92
$
2.01
$
1.82
Diluted
$
1.03
$
0.92
$
2.01
$
1.82
Shares used in per share computations:
Basic
30,578
30,376
30,565
30,387
Diluted
30,582
30,404
30,593
30,412
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
February 28,
2022
August 31,
(Unaudited)
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
178,705
$
202,060
Short-term restricted cash
4,172
3,647
Short-term investments
26,933
50,233
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52 as of February 28, 2022
15,001
12,359
Merchandise inventories
470,313
389,711
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $1,566 and $0 as of February
46,156
39,194
Total current assets
741,280
697,204
Long-term restricted cash
12,036
9,772
Property and equipment, net
753,671
730,204
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
115,290
123,655
Goodwill
43,334
45,095
Other intangibles, net
1,542
7,762
Deferred tax assets
26,258
24,225
Other non-current assets (includes $4,583 and $2,464 as of February 28, 2022 and
69,399
57,329
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
10,520
10,544
Total Assets
$
1,773,330
$
1,705,790
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
15,342
$
—
Accounts payable
380,778
388,791
Accrued salaries and benefits
32,239
41,896
Deferred income
30,793
26,898
Income taxes payable
10,164
8,310
Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities
42,240
39,736
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
6,808
8,526
Dividends payable
13,430
—
Long-term debt, current portion
28,761
19,395
Total current liabilities
560,555
533,552
Deferred tax liability
1,946
1,568
Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion
5,602
4,160
Long-term operating lease liabilities
122,602
129,256
Long-term debt, net of current portion
120,057
110,110
Other long-term liabilities (includes $958 and $3,010 for the fair value of
8,684
10,930
Total Liabilities
819,446
789,576
PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 31,626,219 and
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
473,277
465,015
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(184,413)
(182,508)
Retained earnings
694,186
658,919
Less: treasury stock at cost, 755,040 shares as of February 28, 2022 and 712,663
(29,169)
(26,084)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to PriceSmart, Inc. stockholders
953,884
915,345
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
—
869
Total Stockholders' Equity
953,884
916,214
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,773,330
$
1,705,790
