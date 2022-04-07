SAVE THE ROMA: Unite as 1 to STOP History from Repeating

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Romani Alliance today announced that for the first time in history, we are making our voice known in the USA for the world to see our heritage come to life and ask for mercy.

Our World Day of Roma is celebrated across the world, EXCEPT for the USA, on April 8th. This milestone is a major move for our Romani People, on its mission to UNITE ALL of HUMANITY and be treated fairly and humanely.

The Romani have been caught in the crossfires of the wretched war that is happening in Ukraine. They are stranded without proper medicines, baby foods, clothing, or comfort for their children. We are seeking for the administrations of the USA and Canada to extend grace and help to our Roma people such as the governments are assisting the other races to flee to America and Canada.

The American Romani Alliance, Inc has partnered with the Rainbow Warriors Ministry to organize this press conference: A Plea for Romani. The Rainbow Warriors' Mission is to Be the Destroyers of the Destroyers for the Planet and Humanity. -Revelation 11:18

NOW is the Time for our generous call to action.

YOU can help us to help the Roma People for Humanity.

Be History in the making! Join us, along with Dr. Ian Hancock: author & Representative to the UN for the Romani People, Angelo Nickels of the ARA, & Organic Guru Isabella Lynnette of the Rainbow Warriors, as well as many others.

To learn more about Save the Roma, click here: www.savetheroma.com

APRIL 8, 2022

JW Marriott 1331 Pennsylvania Ave

12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Isabella Lynnette Marie

American Romani Alliance

479-981-4093

SaveTheRoma@gmail.com

