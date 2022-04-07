SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - CDR, FHN, HR, MTOR, SAVE, REGI

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR)'s sale of Cedar and of its assets in a series of related all-cash transactions. If you are a Cedar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)'s sale to TD Bank Group for $25.00 per share. If you are a First Horizon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)'s merger with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. If you are a Healthcare Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)'s sale to Cummins Inc. for $36.50 per share in cash. If you are a Meritor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)'s sale to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each Spirit share. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI)'s sale to Chevron Corporation for $61.50 per share. If you are a Renewable Energy shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

