STEM Educators Demonstrate Innovative Uses of Data-Collection Technology to Win 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards. Chosen by a panel of NSTA-appointed experts, this year's winners—one middle school educator and two high school educators—showed innovative uses of data-collection technology to engage students in STEM learning.

"From Earth science to physiology, this year's Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners demonstrate the many ways data-collection technology can support student learning across scientific disciplines," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We are proud to both recognize and support these educators as they continue to help facilitate hands-on, real-world learning in their classrooms and labs."

Each of the winning educators will receive $1,000 in cash, $1,500 towards travel expenses to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Houston, and $3,000 in Vernier products.

The 2022 Vernier/NSTA Technology Award winners are listed below.

Category: Middle School

Eric Sullenberger, Russia Local School, Russia, OH

This grant will enable Sullenberger to provide additional hands-on learning opportunities to students in his physical science classes. Through various investigations—including creating topographic maps with GPS sensors, collecting real-time weather data, measuring weather data at different elevations with the aid of a drone, and applying science to farming—Sullenberger plans to engage students in more data collection and analysis so they can better understand and visualize abstract concepts.

Category: High School

Olivia Kuper, North Greene High School, Greeneville, TN

Kuper plans to use the probeware acquired through this grant to improve science education in multiple classes at her rural high school, where many students have not had access to this type of technology. She also plans, in part, to implement the technology during Modeling Instruction labs—such as analyzing a vehicle's motion with the Constant Velocity Model Paradigm Lab—so students can develop a deeper understanding of scientific content using their own data.

Category: High School

Crystal McDowell, Greenbrier High School, Evans, GA

McDowell will use this grant to engage her anatomy and physiology students in hands-on data collection. During a multipart investigation, students will learn about various body systems, analyze data about their own health and vital signs using Vernier probeware, and act as physicians by designing a health assessment for a physical exam.

To learn more about this year's winning educators and the Vernier/NSTA Technology Awards, visit www.vernier.com/grants .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for over 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical-thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

