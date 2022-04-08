Acer Reports Q1 2022 Preliminary Consolidated Revenues of NT$78.37 Billion, Highest in 9 Years

Acer has decided to suspend its business in Russia due to recent developments

TAIPEI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (2353.TW) announced today its consolidated revenues for March at NT$30.31 billion, up 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) and 32.3% month-over-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 reached NT$78.37 billion, up 9.5% YoY, and marking the highest quarter of the same period in nine years. Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their March revenues, and their first quarter revenues have risen by 37.1% YoY in total.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

Business highlights for the first quarter include:

Gaming business [1] revenues grew 25.9% YoY

Commercial business [2] revenues grew 36.9% YoY

Desktop business revenues grew 30.3% YoY

Acer Gaming Inc. revenues grew 37.2% YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 172.3% YoY

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 133.9% YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 391.2% YoY

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues its momentum. The first quarter revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays grew 32.1% YoY, faster than the overall corporate growth.

Acer strictly adheres to applicable international trade laws and regulations, and is closely monitoring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Due to recent developments, Acer has decided to suspend its business in Russia. The company is focusing on the safety of all its employees, which includes ongoing efforts to help every individual and their families impacted by the current situation. Acer hopes that peace will be restored as soon as possible.

Acer's thoughts are with the affected people, and is working with several international agencies and NGOs on humanitarian support.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

[2] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

