FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES JILL BIDEN TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCE DURING NICKELODEON'S KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2022

First Lady to Celebrate Today's Youngest Generation,

with a Special Message to Military Children in Honor of Month of the Military Child

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-Host Live Show

on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

Click HERE to download photos and click HERE to embed video.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will make a special appearance during Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2022 on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET). With an introduction by KCA co-host Miranda Cosgrove, the First Lady will speak to the resilience of today's youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encourage America's youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities.

"The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year's Kids' Choice Awards. Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden's compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service," said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs.

The First Lady's appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards takes place during Month of the Military Child, which provides an opportunity to recognize and thank the children of our service members and veterans. As First Lady, Dr. Biden leads the White House's Joining Forces initiative, which is focused on supporting the military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, the KCA audience will include more than 45 Southern California military children and their families associated with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Armed Services YMCA.

Hosted by actress Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski, and featuring show-stopping performances from Grammy® Award-winning musician and multiplatinum recording artist Kid Cudi and chart-topping, multiple Grammy® Award-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will showcase fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

The night will also feature: 1,000 epic slimings; Nick's signature orange blimp, and its journey into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; live voting, where fans stay in control; and the ability for viewers to stream the show live across all platforms. Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. The show is directed by Glenn Weiss.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content:

SOURCE Nickelodeon