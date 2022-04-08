InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Protective Masks (JKK-115)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better mask option to increase comfort outdoors and help prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the AIR BREATHER. My design could help to protect wearers during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile mask to protect against dust, pollen, illnesses and insects. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional masks. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

