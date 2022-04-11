BBG ADDS MULTIFAMILY VALUATION TEAM FOR FLORIDA AND SOUTHEASTERN MARKETS

Practice Group to Expand Firm's Presence and Multifamily Expertise in Region

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent commercial real estate due diligence firm, today announced that it added a new Florida multifamily team led by industry veteran Amanda Cooper, MAI, Managing Director at the firm's Tampa Bay office. The addition of this team expands BBG's presence in the Florida market and in the multifamily valuation sector in the Southeast.

BBG named Managing Director Amanda Cooper, MAI, in Tampa Bay, to lead its new multifamily valuation team covering Florida and the Southeast. (PRNewswire)

The team specializes in multifamily appraisals for various capital sources including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae Multifamily, bridge lenders, life companies, banks, and CMBS lenders. Their expertise in multifamily valuations includes existing and proposed garden/mid-rise apartments, urban high-rise and mixed-use assets, student housing, fractured condominiums and affordable housing. The team will also be able to quote assessment services including property, environmental and engineering reports to streamline the due diligence process for clients.

In her new role, Ms. Cooper is responsible for business development and quality control. Throughout her career, she has executed and overseen valuations of over 325,000 multi-housing units totaling over $50 billion in value. Her focus has been Class A, B and C multifamily assets in primary and secondary markets throughout the Southeast for the past 16 years.

The team also includes:

Anthony Fontanazza, MAI, Director, in South Florida, has extensive experience as a trusted advisor to clients from Palm Beach to Miami.

Morgan Williams, MAI, Director, in Jacksonville, will bring more than two decades of experience to her new role serving clients in central and north Florida as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

Amber Larson, Project Manager, in Tampa, who had previously worked with the team members, will serve as the backbone of the group's operations.

Lori Spencer, Senior Appraiser, in South Florida, will specialize in affordable multifamily and HUD executions.

BBG President of Valuation Grant Griffin, MAI, commented: "As demand continues to grow for multifamily properties in Florida and elsewhere in the Southeast, we are extremely fortunate to have Amanda, Anthony, Morgan, Amber and Lori come aboard BBG. Their extensive knowledge of local markets in the region and expertise in multifamily will significantly expand our ability to provide the highest-quality valuations in this property type."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

