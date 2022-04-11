Embark introduces new auto insurance product tailored to underserved Florida drivers

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark, the next generation insurance MGA, has expanded availability of its auto insurance program to Florida through its partnership with Incline P&C Group, providing much needed protection for the Sunshine State's most underserved drivers.

Embark brings stable prices and fair claims resolution to underserved Florida drivers.

"Our expansion into Florida marks our commitment to bring stable prices and fair claims resolution to drivers that other insurance providers often neglect," said Bill Caldwell, CEO of Embark. "Our program is designed to welcome all drivers, including those with a lapse in coverage. We also work tirelessly to make insurance affordable through low down payments and flexible payment options."

Embark was founded in 2018 to develop and manage custom insurance programs in partnership with top-rated insurance carriers, most often for niche or underserved segments. Its non-standard auto program is designed to provide mandatory insurance protection for those that struggle to find insurance, such as people with foreign drivers' licenses or those that have imperfect payment histories. Embark provides 24/7 online access to policy documents and billing, and tri-lingual phone servicing for its Hispanic and Portuguese customers.

Availability of insurance coverage is a major public issue in Florida. A 2021 study by the Insurance Research Council found that more than 20% of Florida drivers are uninsured, the sixth-highest rate of uninsured drivers in the country. Florida has over 15 million licensed drivers, translating to over 3 million of those people driving without auto insurance. According to the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida, an advocacy group for the insurance industry, the high percentage of uninsured drivers in Florida is caused by high insurance premiums.

In addition, Florida has one of the largest populations of "non-standard" drivers in the U.S. at 12.5%, following CA (22.5%) and Texas (16.9%) based on insurance premium data from AM Best. Non-standard is a classification insurance companies use to describe drivers whose risk factors make it difficult or impossible to obtain insurance at standard or preferred rates. Embark and its insurance carrier partners bring a long-range perspective, insurance expertise and rigor to find ways to bring affordable insurance to the non-standard auto segment.

Earlier this year, also through its partnership with Incline P&C Group, Embark introduced its non-standard auto insurance product to California, continuing its mission to bring affordable insurance to the drivers that need it most. Embark now serves 60% of the U.S. non-standard market, including Florida, California, Texas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Alabama, and plans to continue to expand its availability in other states. Embark is available through a network of authorized independent insurance agents. Insurance agencies interested in appointment opportunities can request information on Embarkmga.com.

ABOUT EMBARK

Embark is the smarter, next generation MGA, delivering plug and play insurance solutions for its carrier and distribution partners. Embark's depth of program expertise spans auto, property, manufactured home, and professional liability, serving both specialty and broad market opportunities. Embark provides full program management capabilities to its strategic carrier partners, including product management, pricing, compliance, claims, servicing, policy administration, and distribution management. Founded in 2018, Embark is setting a new bar for the value an MGA can bring to agents, distributors, carriers, and reinsurers. It has a team of over 150 people, with offices in Georgia, California, and remote, with additional service operations in Mexico. For more information, please visit Embarkmga.com.

ABOUT INCLINE P&C GROUP

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Stamford, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com.

