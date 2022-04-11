Hycroft Mining Announces New Board Appointments

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a precious metals development company that owns the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has made changes to its board of directors, that are effective immediately.

Mr. Stephen Lang has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, assuming the role from Ms. Diane Garrett who has been Acting Chair and who will remain President & CEO of the Company and a member of the Board. Mr. Lang has been a member of the Hycroft Board of Directors since 2021 and has vast experience in mining operations and, combined with his business and Board leadership experience, is exceptionally qualified to lead the Board and team as we advance the exploration and development of the Hycroft project.

The Company will also expand and strengthen the board with the appointment of Mr. Sean Goodman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMC Entertainment, which recently became one of Hycroft's largest stockholders through an equity investment in Hycroft. Mr. Goodman will also join our Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees.

Diane Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we are extremely pleased that Steve has assumed the role of Chair to lead the Board through this next chapter in our development. Additionally, our new partnership with AMC continues to grow with the addition of another strong board member as their representative, Mr. Sean Goodman. Sean holds the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at AMC Entertainment and his skillset in strategic finance across multiple industries will complement the talents of our existing board and bring new ideas and diverse views for development of this world-class North American asset."

Mr. Lang has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including engineering, development and production at gold, copper, coal and platinum group metals operations. Mr. Lang is Chair of Hudbay Minerals and was Chief Executive Officer of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and served as Centerra's Board Chair from 2012 to 2019. Mr. Lang has also held senior operating positions at Stillwater Mining Company, Barrick Gold Corporation, Rio Algom Limited and Kinross Mining Corporation. Mr. Lang holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Mining Engineering degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

Mr. Goodman is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AMC. He has more than 30 years of experience in strategic planning, capital markets and finance. Prior to joining AMC, Mr. Goodman was the Chief Financial Officer of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. from July 2017 to November 2019 and the Chief Financial Officer of Unifi, Inc. from January 2016 to June 2017. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goodman served in various senior strategy and finance roles at The Home Depot, Inc. Mr. Goodman began his career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley, Inc. and in various consulting and public accounting positions with Deloitte LLP. Mr. Goodman has a Master of Business Administration degree from The Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Business Science degree (with honors) from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Mr. Goodman is a certified public accountant.

The Company also announced that it has set the meeting date for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on June 2, 2022 for stockholders of record on April 6, 2022.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a U.S.-based gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine, a well-established, world-class asset with a significant mineral endowment in Northern Nevada, a tier one mining jurisdiction. The company is focused on transforming Hycroft into a large-scale mining operation by developing a process for its large sulfide gold and silver mineral resources on site. Additional information is available at hycroftmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

