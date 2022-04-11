Parallel Announces Opening of Surterra Wellness Dispensary in Clermont, Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, one of the largest privately-held multi-state medical marijuana operators in the U.S., announces the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Clermont, Florida. The dispensary will complement Surterra's existing Central Florida locations. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is planned for April 14, 2022. The Clermont dispensary is located at 1495 State Road 50 within a bustling shopping center neighbored by a variety of retail and dining options.

Surterra Wellness (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to open our Clermont dispensary and broaden Surterra's presence in serving the wellness needs of our patients in Central Florida. This new location enables us to continue to fulfill the needs of as many patients as possible, providing access to the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

At more than 2,000 square feet, the dispensary will offer patients Surterra's array of high-quality medicinal products developed to enhance a patient's well-being. Surterra products are all produced from plants grown here in Florida in state-of-the-art cultivation facilities where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Products available to patients come from the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands.

"It's a great honor to finally bring Surterra to the beautiful City of Clermont, and to provide its residents access to our world-class products and service," said President of Surterra Wellness, Karim Bouaziz. "We're very excited at the opportunity to serve all new and existing patients in this fast-growing market, and look forward to joining and actively participating in the local community as well."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. They will also have branded giveaways for early shoppers. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

Surterra is also calling all artists for a unique opportunity. Surterra's Artist Showcase is coming soon to a Surterra store near you! We're looking for local artists to put their work on display in our stores for a two to four month period. Selected artists will gain exposure to new audiences in the store as well as through Surterra's email subscriber lists and popular social media channels. If you're an artist, show us your work by applying at www.surterra.com/artist-showcase/.

The Lake County location is currently open. Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card can are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations. The Clermont store also offers Free Delivery on orders of $150 or more. For more information on delivery, please visit https://www.surterra.com/customer-care/delivery/.

For more information, visit Surterra Wellness at Surterra.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS

Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 43 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of Florida, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhance a patient's well-being, and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facility, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of Florida. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit, www.surterra.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 47 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parallel