Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating SailPoint (NYSE: SAIL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thomas Bravo.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges SailPoint's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet SailPoint shareholders will receive only $65.25 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for SailPoint by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if SailPoint accepts a superior bid. SailPoint insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of SailPoint's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for SailPoint.

If you own SailPoint common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-800

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP