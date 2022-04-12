Akamai Named a Bot Management Leader by Independent Research Firm

Customers Cite Akamai's "Outstanding Job of Identifying New and Emerging Threats and Adapting Their Response."

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2022 Forrester Bot Management Wave report. In its examination, Forrester evaluated 15 total vendors in the bot management space based on 25 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy and market presence.

Bot management is an increasingly vital tool that enables organizations to confront bad bots. According to Forrester, "Bad bots continue to consume resources and overwhelm organizations, accounting for at least a quarter of all internet traffic. Bot management has evolved from an emerging market to a rapidly maturing offering expected to meet the needs of small organizations with a single application as well as large enterprises with hundreds of them."

The 2022 Forrester Bot Management Wave report states that, "Akamai's vision is a standout, recognizing the evolution of bot operations, addressing the growing collaboration between security and the lines of business, and protecting the end-customer journey; recent launches of adjacent offerings like Account Protector and Audience Hijacking Protection support the vision."

The report specifically notes that, "Akamai shows strength in bot detection, with 16 layers ordered to minimize performance impacts and anti tampering features like Javascript obfuscation. A wide range of attack response options are available, including tarpits, cryptographic challenges, and deception. Akamai provides a list of more than 1,500 good bots across 17 categories — customers can easily add other known good bots to the list."

Akamai's bot management solutions offer behavioral-based detections with advanced machine learning algorithms powered by unmatched volumes of data on the intelligent edge platform. Interacting with 1.3 billion unique devices on a typical day, Akamai can identify anomalies in hundreds of signals to detect the most sophisticated bots. On average, Akamai detects more than 11.5 billion bot requests per day, taking action at the edge to protect digital businesses from a continuously evolving bot landscape.

"We are constantly evolving our solutions to stay ahead of evolving threats," said Eric Graham, Akamai's Vice President, Product Management. "We are pleased to be named a Leader in this report and are particularly proud that customers tell Forrester that Akamai has been outstanding at staying effective over time against shifting attacks."

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: Jim Lubinskas, 703-907-9103, jlubinsk@akamai.com

