Bee Safe Pesticide Company Earth's Ally Commits 5% of Profits to Pollinator Conservation

SAN FRANSISCO and SARASOTA, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides, has committed to donating 5% of profits to Pollinator Partnership (P2), the world's largest 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to protecting the health of pollinators, critical to food and ecosystems, through conservation, education and research.

"Choosing pesticides that are non-toxic to bees is one simple choice with a big impact."

Pollinators such as bees, birds and bats play a vital role in food supply, with three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and approximately 35 percent of the world's food crops dependent on pollinators to reproduce. A steady decline in the health of pollinator populations has been attributed to climate change, loss of habitat, pests and pathogens, and the misuse of chemical pesticides that are toxic to bees.

"You can have a positive impact on pollinators right from your backyard," said Kelly Rourke, Executive Director of the Pollinator Partnership. "Creating a habitat for bees to forage and making environmentally responsible choices to protect them is vital to improving the health of pollinators. Choosing pesticides that are non-toxic to bees is one simple choice with a big impact."

Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer, 3-in-1 Plant Spray, Insect Control and Disease Control products have been scrutinized and test­ed by independent laboratories to ensure all formulas are bee safe.

"By using Earth's Ally products, you can do your part to safeguard pollinators and know you're using a formula that is a better choice for your family and pets, too," said Scott Allshouse, CEO and President of Earth's Ally. "We're excited to partner with P2 to educate consumers about the importance of bee conservation through the Bee Smart® School Garden Kit and National Pollinator Week initiatives. We look forward to expanding our partnership with P2 as our company grows."

National Pollinator Week is an annual event celebrated internationally in support of pollinator health. It is held on the last full week in June each year. The Bee Smart® School Garden Kit provides teachers nationwide with curriculum, activities and materials to educate students in grades 3-6 about pollinator conservation in a fun and engaging way. For teachers interested in receiving a kit sponsored by Earth's Ally, visit earthsally.com/bees.

Availability

Earth's Ally bee safe formulas are available at Lowe's stores nationwide.

About Earth's Ally

At Earth's Ally, we believe families should not have to choose between products that work and products that are safe around children and pets. We are committed to protecting our pollinators and offer a complete lineup of Bee Safe® gardening products that have been scrutinized and tested by independent laboratories to ensure they are both effective and safe for people, pets and the planet when used as directed. For more information, visit earthsally.com.

About Pollinator Partnership

Established in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. P2's actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2's financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships and donations from any interested party. P2's policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. To make a donation or for information on events during Pollinator Week visit www.pollinator.org.

