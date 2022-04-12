BISOL1542 ANNOUNCES FIRST PROSECCO SUPERIORE COAST-TO-COAST ROAD TOUR

Gianluca Bisol of Italy's Bisol1542 Winery to Visit 14 Cities Across the United States to Educate and Celebrate Prosecco Superiore DOCG

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisol1542, the quality leader in Prosecco Superiore, and fine wine marketer Wilson Daniels are excited to announce an impressive 14-city, 25-day coast-to-coast US road tour this spring to showcase the brand's 500+ years of winemaking tradition in Valdobbiadene through its distinctive portfolio of Prosecco Superiore DOCG expressions.

The tour will bring together two icons of Italian luxury known for passion and expertise in their respective fields. Partnering with premium automaker Alfa Romeo, Global Brand Ambassador and 21st generation family member Gianluca Bisol will drive 4,732 miles across the country in an eye-catching Verde Montreal-colored 2022 Stelvio Quadrifoglio, educating trade, media, and consumers about the heritage of Valdobbiadene, though the lens of three terroir-driven Superiore crus:

Crede Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Relio Rive di Guia Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Cartizze Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze DOCG

Jeio Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG from the family's second label, named for Gianluca's grandfather Desiderio "Jeio" Bisol, will also be featured prominently on the tour.

"This US road tour has been a dream of mine for many years, and I'm so excited that it's finally coming to fruition this spring," said Gianluca Bisol, President of Bisol1542. "For the past 35 years that I've been selling our wines in the US, my mission has remained the same: to produce the best expression of Prosecco Superiore in the world, and to share my home of Valdobbiadene with American consumers through our wines. With the collaboration of Wilson Daniels and our partner Alfa Romeo, I'm excited to activate this mission on such a large scale for the first time in the US. I look forward to meeting everyone and sharing a glass of Prosecco Superiore very soon!"

The coast-to-coast road tour will kick-off in Boston on April 26th, followed by stops in New York, Washington DC, Raleigh, Charleston, Miami, Tampa, Destin, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and concluding in Los Angeles on May 19th. Each city will feature intimate tastings for the trade and press that showcase the wines' food pairing versatility, as well as large-scale consumer activations anchored by four marquee rooftop aperitivo celebrations in New York, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, as detailed below.

"Most US consumers have become quite familiar with Prosecco DOC and have integrated this approachable, enjoyable sparkling wine into their everyday lives," said Rocco Lombardo, President of Wilson Daniels. "We're now at a pivotal moment in the category's development where there's opportunity to educate on the different quality tiers, and expand consumers' understanding of the nuanced terroir expressions throughout Valdobbiadene. Gianluca and his family have been producing these single-vineyard cru expressions of Superiore since before the region was officially classified as a DOCG in 2009. Coupled with Gianluca's passion and charismatic personality, there's really no better person to tell the quality story of Prosecco Superiore and what makes it distinct from other Prosecco wines."

In addition to its rich history of grape production dating back to 1542, Bisol1542 has extensive vineyard holdings throughout the Prosecco region, concentrated in Valdobbiadene and inclusive of 7 acres at the top of 'Chartice' — the most prestigious hill within the renowned Cartizze subzone. With a total of 20 vineyard holdings of varying slopes and exposures; a commitment to vineyard management and winemaking techniques that minimize environmental impact; and separate vinification based on soil type, Bisol1542 occupies a wholly unique position within the Prosecco Superiore landscape.

The Bisol1542 Prosecco Superiore Coast-to-Coast Road Tour consumer programming dates, cities, and locations with links to register are below:

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Boston: Bar Volpe

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

New York: Marquee Rooftop Aperitivo Celebration at Electric Lemon

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Washington, DC: Officina

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Raleigh: Great Grapes

MONDAY, MAY 2

Charleston: Mercantile & Mash

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Miami: Marquee Rooftop Aperitivo Celebration at Area 31, Kimpton EPIC Hotel

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Tampa: Sea Salt St. Pete

SUNDAY, MAY 8

Destin: The Wine Bar – Watercolor

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Houston: Roma

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Dallas: Marquee Rooftop Aperitivo Celebration at Catbird, Thompson Hotel

MONDAY, MAY 16

Phoenix: Tarbell's Tavern

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Las Vegas: Eataly

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Los Angeles: Marquee Rooftop Aperitivo Celebration at Kimpton La Peer Hotel

About Bisol1542

Bisol1542, the purest expression of Prosecco Superiore, is part of the Lunelli Group. Integrally connected to the famed winegrowing region of Valdobbiadene for over five centuries, Bisol1542 creates sparkling wines which embody a mosaic of different terroirs, reflecting the heroic viticulture of Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled between the Dolomites and Venice. To learn more about Bisol, visit www.bisol.it.

About Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo lives on today with a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles with three offerings in North America: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, award-winning Giulia, and in early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale, which leads the brand to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis, please visit www.stellantis.com

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines and spirits. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir, and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

