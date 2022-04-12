BOOST® Brings Delicious Flavor of Cinnabon® Cinnamon Rolls to Protein-Packed Nutritional Beverages

Nestlé Health Science Expands BOOST® High Protein Nutritional Drink Offering Through Collaboration with Cinnabon® to Deliver 20g of High-Quality Protein in a New, Flavorful Way

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOST® and Cinnabon® have joined together to introduce a new and delicious flavor to your health and wellness routine. BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink is packed with the same protein, vitamins and minerals as BOOST® High Protein Nutritional Drink and inspired by the flavor of a delicious, Cinnabon® cinnamon roll!

Each 8 fl oz serving of BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drinks provide 20g of high-quality protein and nutrients for:

Muscle Health: 20g high-quality protein to help maintain muscle

Energy: 250 nutrient-rich calories with B-vitamins to help convert food to energy

Immune Support: Vitamins C & D, zinc, iron and selenium, key nutrients for immune support

Bone Health: Calcium and vitamin D to support strong bones.

Vitamins & Minerals: 27 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs

"At BOOST® we know that protein plays an increasingly vital role as you get older, and we want to make it easier for our consumers to achieve their daily protein requirements," said Abigail Buckwalter, President, Nestlé Health Science U.S. "We are excited to explore new flavors for our consumers, while providing the protein, vitamins and minerals that are essential to support a healthy lifestyle."

"We're always looking for new and exciting ways to give our fans access to our brands," said Dave Mikita, President, FOCUS Brands Global Channels, the company's licensing division. "We're looking forward to providing adults with the delicious taste of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll in a new protein-packed, ready-to-drink flavored beverage format."

Even though up to 44% of adults over 60 do not meet minimum protein requirements, protein is considered to be one of the most important nutrients as you age.1 That's because it plays an important role in your health in so many ways:

Protein is a critical nutrient to build and preserve muscle which is essential for everyday muscle health and functionality. 2

Consuming adequate protein and calcium is important for bone health across the life span. 3

Certain amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein, seem to play a role in supporting immune health function.4

For some people, meeting protein needs through normal diet alone can be difficult. BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink is a delicious beverage that is packed with 20g of high-quality protein, making it easier to meet your daily protein requirements and get the nutrition you need.

The BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink will be available in a 6-count of 8 fl oz ready-to-drink bottles nationwide at Walmart and Walmart.com, and BOOST.com in April 2022.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Except where noted, all trademarks are owned by Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland, or used with permission. ©2022 Nestlé.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.

Ensure is a registered trademark of Abbott Laboratories

