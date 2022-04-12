Canon Announces CN-E20-50MM and CN-E45-135MM T2.4 Flex Zoom CN-E Full-Frame Cinema EOS Lenses; More Info at B&H

Canon introduces the new Flex Zoom series CN-E20-50MM and CN-E45-135MM T2.4 cinema EOS lenses that create cinema-quality imagery in 4K productions

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the new Canon CN-E20-50mm T2.4 and CN-E45-135mm T2.4 professional Flex Zoom series cinema EOS lenses, in EF mount and PL mount models, adding Canon's first full-frame cinema zoom lenses to the Canon cinema lens family. Designed to fit right into 4K production environments, these lenses provide beautiful cinema-quality imagery when using large format cinema cameras, even when producing 8K HDR footage.

Canon CNE-20-50mm and CNE-45-135mm T2.4 EOS Flex Zoom Lenses. (PRNewswire)

Canon CN-E 20-50mm T2.4 LF Cinema EOS Zoom Lens (EF Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1700952-REG/canon_5726c007_cn_e_20_50mm_t2_4_l.html

Key Features

Covers up to Full-Frame Sensor Size

T2.4 Constant Aperture, 11-Blade Iris

EF Mount

Canon EOS Cinema Color-Matching

114mm Front Diameter / 2' Close Focus

0.8 MOD Cine Gears, 114mm Front Diameter

Luminous Focus Marks in Feet & Meters

Canon CN-E 20-50mm T2.4 LF Cinema EOS Zoom Lens (PL Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1700953-REG/canon_5726c002_cn_e_20_50mm_t2_4_l.html

Key Features

Covers up to Full-Frame Sensor Size

T2.4 Constant Aperture, 11-Blade Iris

PL Mount with Cooke i/ Metadata

Canon EOS Cinema Color-Matching

114mm Front Diameter / 2' Close Focus

0.8 MOD Cine Gears, 114mm Front Diameter

Luminous Focus Marks in Feet & Meters

The two lenses cover a full wide-to-telephoto focal-length range and provide a fast T2.4 aperture to satisfy just about all lighting environments while using up to full-frame sensors. They create soft, natural bokeh and shallow depth of field using an 11-blade iris. Using an internal system with minimal focus breathing, they create smooth focal transitions and maintain accurate color rendition for sharp detail and warm cinema-like looks that make skin tones even more stunning. The glass is coated to shield certain light rays from ghosting and flaring, and it also corrects chromatic aberration so colors will not bleed or flatten, making the lenses ideal for vivid HDR color reproduction

Canon CN-E 45-135mm T2.4 LF Cinema EOS Zoom Lens (EF Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1700954-REG/canon_5915c007_cn_e_45_135mm_t2_4_l.html

Key Features

Covers up to Full-Frame Sensor Size

T2.4 Constant Aperture, 11-Blade Iris

EF Mount

Canon EOS Cinema Color-Matching

114mm Front Diameter / 3'4" Close Focus

0.8 MOD Cine Gears, 114mm Front Diameter

Luminous Focus Marks in Feet & Meters

Canon CN-E 45-135mm T2.4 LF Cinema EOS Zoom Lens (PL Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1700955-REG/canon_5915c002_cn_e_45_135mm_t2_4_l.html

One of the most attractive features on both lenses is the constant T2.4 aperture throughout its entire zoom range, allowing consistent light onto the sensor. The PL-mount lens model includes support for Cooke /i lens metadata to be communicated from the lens, allowing you to record lens data right into your footage, as well as utilizing it for focus, lighting, and FX workflow functions.

Each lens weighs less than 8 lb and measures just under 10" in length, making either easy to transport and fit into any camera rig setup. They feature standard 0.8 MOD cinema gearing to accommodate most industry matte boxes and follow focus motors, and they feature luminous lens markings in metric and imperial measurements to accommodate worldwide productions.

Learn More about the Canon Cinema EOS lenses, in EF mount and PL mount modelshttps://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/announcing-the-new-canon-flex-zoom-full-frame-cn-e20-50mm-and-cn-e45-135mm-t24-cinema

