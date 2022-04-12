Canon Announces New Flagship Field Zoom Lens for 4K Broadcast Cameras with a World-Leading 122x Zoom and Now Featuring Autofocus

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the UHD-DIGISUPER 122 AF, a new field zoom lens with autofocus for 2/3-inch sensor 4K broadcast cameras, featuring the world's widest angle*, longest focal length* and largest zoom*. Along with the new lens, Canon will also release two new focus demand accessories – The Canon FDJ-S31 and FDJ-S41.

The UHD-DIGISUPER 122 AF is Canon's new flagship field zoom lens for 4K broadcast cameras, and the company's first 4K broadcast lens to include built-in AF. With the addition of AF with superb high-speed and high-accuracy subject tracking, this new lens enables the capture of immersive, high-resolution video, thus meeting a wide range of needs at on-location 4K workspaces that demand extremely precise AF, such as sporting events, concerts and other indoor and outdoor events.

The DIGISUPER 100 AF (released in June 2006), Canon's AF-enabled lens for HD broadcast cameras, garnered high praise from the broadcast market thanks to its high-performance phase-detect AF. The new UHD-DIGISUPER 122 AF carries this legacy into the next generation with support for 4K video. The lens produces natural and smooth AF that can rapidly focus on subjects — even when initially far out of focus — as well as track fast-moving subjects while maintaining focus with high precision.

Canon's new UHD-DIGISUPER 122 AF features a zoom range of 8.2 mm at the wide end and 1,000 mm at the telephoto end — a 122x zoom ratio, the world's most powerful zoom range for AF-equipped field zoom lenses for 2/3-inch sensor 4K broadcast cameras. In addition, the lens employs a built-in 2x extender that allows users to increase the zoom range two-fold, featuring a 16.4 mm focal length at the wide-angle end and a 2,000 mm focal length at the telephoto end.

Alongside the new lens, Canon will also release two new focus demand models for AF-equipped lenses used with HD or 4K broadcast cameras. The Canon FDJ-S31 and FDJ-S41 focus demand accessories enable focus control and provide a variety of powerful support capabilities, including the ability to switch between three sizes of AF frames, move the AF frame within the screen, AF mode switching, and three different focus curve modes.

Availability

The Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 122 AF lens and Canon FDJ-S31 and FDJ-S41 focus demand accessories are all scheduled to be available in early July 2022.**

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products, including the new field zoom lens and focus demand accessories, at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th. For more information about the new lens, focus demand accessories, and Canon's presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.

*Among field zoom lenses for 2/3-inch sensor 4K broadcast cameras. As of April 12, 2022. Based on Canon research.

** Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

