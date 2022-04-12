Celebrate Earth Day in Roanoke, Virginia with these six conservation tips

Southern Trust Home Services offers ecofriendly advice to homeowners that can save them money and help them lead a more sustainable lifestyle

ROANOKE, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is celebrating Earth Day on April 22 by offering DIY advice to help homeowners conserve water and energy throughout this month and the rest of the year.

"We should do everything we can to reduce wasted water and energy at home, and making good efforts to do so can save money, too," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "In our homes, we can conserve and protect water and curb energy use by taking some very simple measures. Earth Day reminds us to take the time to see where we can make a difference."

Puzio said homeowners should consider the following tips to reduce their environmental impact:

Check pipes for leaks regularly. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 10% of homes lose 90 gallons or more of water each day due to common leaks. Most are caused by old pipes or worn components that should be replaced or repaired. Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances. While this action might require more of a financial commitment at first, doing so will conserve more water and electricity in the long run. For example, an energy-efficient washing machine can save homeowners up to 21 gallons of water per cycle and an ecofriendly HVAC system can reduce energy use by as much as 50%. Keep heating and cooling systems running smoothly with regular checkups. A simple tune-up can boost the energy efficiency of a home's HVAC system. Tune-ups reveal issues that can cause the system to work harder, which increases energy use. Having an HVAC system at peak performance helps homeowners conserve energy and save money on electric bills. Don't pour oil or chemicals into storm drains. Storm drains do not flow into the sewer system. Most storm drains push water into local streams and waterways. Dumping oil or other toxins into storm drains means it eventually gets washed into a community's watershed. Install a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats have the ability to automatically build a schedule to a home's ideal heating and cooling cycles for climate control when the home is inhabited. Most can also be manually adjusted from a smart phone so the homeowner can make adjustments on the fly when necessary. Install low-flow shower heads and low-flow toilets. These items reduce both water and energy usage by limiting water flow and, in the case of shower and sink faucets, lower the amount of water that needs to be heated.

"It's our responsibility to preserve the Earth for our children and grandchildren to enjoy," Puzio said. "Anything we can do to reduce our carbon footprint helps us reach this goal. These simple tips can put us on the right path going forward while also helping save on our energy bills."

