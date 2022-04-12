CLINIQUE "FACE OF ADVENTURE"

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique introduces "The Face of Adventure"; a new Moisture Surge 100H campaign that highlights brave women from around the world who choose the uphill path. These women dare to dream, to leap forward, and journey ahead no matter the odds. They push the limits of adventure and endurance forward for all women – boldly and bravely. They also know the toll extreme daily dehydrators can take on their skin. Clinique proudly partners with these women with a product campaign for MS100 which pushes the boundaries of hydration. From the first Black woman from Africa to climb Mt. Everest, to the first disabled Latin woman to climb Kilimanjaro, to the first woman to lead an all-female team to climb every high peak in the Alps. "The Face of Adventure" campaign focus on women who are not afraid to push boundaries.

Saray, Elise, Marcela, Emma, and Mireya are conquering their fears, their insecurities and life's daily challenges, both big and small. Saray Khumalo, is the First Black Woman from Africa to summit Mt. Everest and the first Black woman set to achieve the Explorer Grand Slam. She hails from South Africa and will be traveling to Denali, Alaska and the Carstensz Pyramid, New Guinea this year. Elise Wortley, from London, is bringing to life the incredible stories of history's forgotten female adventurers, by literally walking in their footsteps, using only tools that were available to them at the time. Through her project, "Woman with Altitude" she is traveling with an all-female team to Scotland's Ben Nevis this summer, recreating Jane Inglis Clarke's historic climb from the early 1900's. Marcela Marañon, originally from Peru, is the first Latin woman with a disability to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, an accessibility advocate, and recently traveled to and skied the French Alps. Emma Svensson is the first to lead an-all female team to climb every 4,000-meter peak in the European Alps. She will partner with 30-40 women along the way with the full mission taking the next 1-2 years. Dr. Mireya Mayor is a primatologist who has been nominated for an Emmy Award, authored a book, and is the first female and first Latina national correspondent for National Geographic. This April 2022 will be filming the television program, "Expedition Big Foot," where she is the only female scientist on the show.

They chose their adventures based on their passions and fueled with dedication and focus on their journeys. They are the boldest, the bravest, the ones who see things differently. As their skin is exposed to extreme levels of daily dehydrators, Clinique is proudly supporting their journeys and arming them with Moisture Surge 100 Hour. Moisture Surge 100 Hour provides hydration that stabilizes skin from the drying effects of everyday aggressors. It's formulated with fermented aloe and hyaluronic acid complex for deeply hydrated, glowing skin. It boosts hydration in 3 seconds and stabilizes skin with 100 hours of hydration. Auto Replenishing technology helps skin create its own internal water source to continually rehydrate itself. Skin's barrier is also strengthened to help keep in hydration. Join Clinique as we invite consumers to hear their stories, raise their voices and follow them to the ends of the earth.

To watch "The Face of Adventure", please visit Clinique.com or follow @Clinique on social media - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, Pinterest.

