CREF Appoints Former PwC Health Care Leader Ryan Hayden, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer

Company commits to accelerated development of industry leading software platform to support the next generation of sustainable, smart building real estate solutions.

CREF is pleased to announce that Ryan Hayden has joined the company as the new Chief Digital and Strategy Officer.

In this new role, Ryan will help scale CREF's SaaS platform iCREF, and lead a Partner Ecosystem intent on tackling complex challenges. The real estate market craves better solutions to the problems associated with antiquated infrastructure, evolving technology, disparate data, and myopic, transaction-oriented thinking. With the advances in smart building technology, heightened expectations for enhanced consumer experiences, and urgent demand for sustainable and equitable real estate solutions, there is a rare opportunity to reimagine the way physical space is developed. Ryan will be essential in continuing to bring these solutions to life.

Ryan routinely partners with the nation's leading health systems to help address their most urgent problems. His role in monetizing data platforms at the intersection of business, experience, and technology, is important as CREF enables the development of smart sustainable, [and eventually self-aware and self-healing] buildings. Ryan's ability to build trusted relationships will be critical as CREF expands its' Partner Ecosystem, inclusive of many Fortune 200 companies, to cultivate and build healthy communities. With active projects in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe, there is an immediate opportunity to make a significant impact in communities around the world.

"I am excited to be joining CREF at this pivotal juncture for the real estate industry which is facing unprecedented challenges meeting the demand for sustainable, efficient, ESG-compliant facilities. CREF is already a leader in providing these solutions to healthcare owners and operators around the world; I look forward to cementing our position as the undisputed global leader in reimagining real estate solutions for all sectors of our economy. Our brand and our capabilities align directly with where our clients are most concerned – what sustainable technology to invest in, how to create a seamless experience for those people who navigate their physical environments, and how to exceed expectations for environmentally and socially just practices. We have a lot of work to do!"

Bob Gendron, CEO of CREF, says "Our strategic focus at CREF is our continued ability to scale our iCREF platform and integrate with our Partners, and bring a seamless experience for managing real estate. We have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback iCREF has received by our clients and investors. With Ryan's 20 years of providing data solutions in healthcare, we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity to change the way buildings operate. This positive impact will have an astounding effect on our clients, their assets, and the surrounding communities."

A former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, MA, Ryan was a member of the Healthcare Analytics, Automation and AI team, and spent his career helping healthcare executives navigate the data revolution.

Ryan graduated from Bentley University with a Master's in both Business (MBA) and Computer Information Systems (MSIT), and Northeastern University with a Master's in Clinical Informatics. He also holds a dual undergrad in Pre-med and Business Administration from SUNY Environmental Science & Forestry (ESF) and Syracuse University.

He is a proud husband to Rekha, and father to Taj and Niam. He is an ally and advocate for the less fortunate; and a mentor to many. CREF is "excited to have them all join our expanded CREF family".

