Digi-Key Electronics and Phoenix Contact to Host Data Connectors Webinar

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with Phoenix Contact on Tuesday, April 26, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Connect. Network. Evolve. Phoenix Contact's Data Connectors." The webinar will be presented by Guadalupe Chalas, Phoenix Contact senior marketing specialist with a focus on data products.

The world is becoming increasingly networked, which means more interfaces per device. This webinar will give attendees an understanding of Phoenix Contact's versatile data connectivity portfolio for numerous applications within the device, inside the cabinet, and out in the field – from RJ45 through USB, HDMI, and D-SUB to coaxial and FO connections as well as SPE.

This data connectors webinar will cover the following topics:

The benefits of using terminal blocks for ethernet applications

Why SPE and RJ45 can enhance device connectivity

How board-to-board products can enable high-speed board connectivity

Device connectivity and cabling solutions for data transmission

"Phoenix Contact delivers on high-performance data connectors that provide versatile connection solutions for numerous applications," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager - strategic programs at Digi-Key. "We're excited to partner with them on this webinar to share with our customers and partners what this extensive portfolio of connectors for data transmission are capable of."

"Phoenix Contact offers reliable connectivity for any need, with solutions that support both traditional networking applications and new technologies that further enable industry 4.0 and IIoT," Phoenix Contact's Guadalupe Chalas said. "We continue to evolve with our customers by launching solutions like SPE and APL to meet the networking connectivity needs of devices in harsh industrial environments."

Chalas has an extensive background in the design of high-speed interconnects for automotive applications. She has three patents in connector design, and has held roles in R&D, product development and product management for automotive and industrial high-speed connectivity solutions.

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Phoenix Contact and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

