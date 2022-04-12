ENTRÉE RESOURCES APPOINTS ALLAN MOSS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX: ETG) (OTCQB: ERLFF) (– the "Company" or "Entrée") has appointed Allan Moss to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Mr. Moss has more than 40 years global experience in technical aspects of mining, the last 20 years of which has been focused on block caving. He is currently President of Sonal Mining Technology Inc. ("Sonal"), a company providing technical advice to the caving industry. Mr. Moss currently acts as an independent technical advisor to several companies involved in caving, including Newcrest Mining and Freeport McMoRan.

Mark Bailey, Non-Executive Chair of the Board commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Allan Moss to the Entrée Board. Allan is a geological engineer with decades of industry experience and deep block cave expertise working on world class projects. First development production from the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture licences is currently expected in H2 2023, which is rapidly approaching. The Panel 1 design optimization study, which will include the Hugo North Extension deposit on the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture licences, is scheduled for completion in H1 2023 and our joint venture partner is working hard to minimize delays to Panel 1 arising from the impacts of COVID-19, among other things. Having Allan's expertise on the Board will improve Entree's ability to closely monitor progress and support our efforts to keep stakeholders fully informed."

Prior to Sonal, Mr. Moss held a range of senior technical management and advisory positions with the Rio Tinto Copper group with a focus on underground mining. Mr. Moss is a Chartered Engineer (UK), a registered Eur. Ing (EU) and an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia teaching caving practices.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Sandstorm Gold, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources are major shareholders of Entrée, holding approximately 25%, 9% and 7% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

