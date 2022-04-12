Envoy Solutions Expands Footprint in the South by Joining Forces with Packaging Distributor Sigma Supply of North America

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Sigma Supply of North America, Inc. ("Sigma Supply"), based in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Sigma Supply provides world-class packaging materials, packaging equipment solutions, and personalized services. With over two dozen locations between Nevada and Maryland, Sigma Supply services customers throughout the U.S. with expert packaging sellers, engineers, and service technicians coast to coast. Sigma Supply is the 12th company to join Envoy Solutions' rapidly growing national platform since August 2021. This combination will expand Envoy Solutions' presence in the packaging solutions space to include the key state of Texas and across the South, and it will support Sigma Supply's continued growth throughout the nation.

"Sigma Supply will be an excellent fit for our differentiated business model that thrives off the power of partnerships," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "Packaging Solutions is a core part of our business model, and Sigma Supply will expand our customer base, our capabilities, and our team of experts. Banks, Scott, and Maggie Hamby oversee a top-notch team at Sigma Supply with a family-oriented culture like ours, and with their continued leadership, I'm looking forward to achieving great success together."

Since it was founded in 1970, Sigma Supply has seen tremendous growth. In 2019, the company expanded and upgraded six warehouses in multiple regions of the country. Sigma Supply is a one-stop shop for packaging solutions, equipment sales, technical support, and online shopping with same-day shipping for more than 100,000 items. The company, which spans three family generations, is currently run by the Hamby family. They will continue to lead Sigma Supply as part of the new partnership with Envoy Solutions.

"We are confident that by joining forces with Envoy Solutions we will take our business to the next level," said Banks Hamby, Co-Owner and Vice President of Sales at Sigma Supply. "This move will exponentially enhance the growth we've already seen as a company."

"We look forward to continuing to lead the business that we've run for so long, now with the resources and reach of Envoy Solutions' national platform," said Scott Hamby, Co-Owner and Vice President of Operations at Sigma Supply. "Together, we will transform the way packaging solutions are delivered so that our loyal associates and customers benefit."

This transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier diversified distribution company, is helping businesses thrive by leveraging the resources and expertise of regional partnerships to make buildings cleaner and people safer. The industry-leading distributor provides a wide array of essential products, including sanitary supplies, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, that are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, ATRA, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About Sigma Supply of North America:

Sigma Supply of North America, founded in 1970, provides world-class packaging solutions with personalized service across the U.S., including to Fortune 100 and 500 customers. The company's speed, expertise, and flexibility have helped its customers grow for more than 50 years.

Based in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Sigma Supply has more than two dozen locations throughout the country, from Nevada to Maryland. For more information, please visit www.sigmasupply.com.

