Exadel Expands Global Presence to Include Latin America

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, today announced it is opening operations in Latin America (LATAM) to best serve its clients worldwide. Exadel will initially open offices in Colombia and Argentina and is exploring other LATAM locations.

With the addition of the LATAM offices, the Exadel footprint covers 11 countries across four continents. Exadel encompasses more cultures and adds additional nearshore capabilities to support clients with distributed teams regardless of location.

LATAM is part of a growing trend of expansion as Exadel increases its presence across the EU, with new offices in Budapest, Hungary and Sofia, Bulgaria. Exadel is also rapidly expanding in Poland, with a total of four offices and plans to open a fifth in the near future. Poland is now Exadel's largest European development hub.

"I am thrilled to help lead Exadel into the LATAM region," said Fred Pizarro, Operational and Delivery Lead for LATAM. "There is a lot of opportunity in LATAM leveraging the development, engineering and consulting resources and this expansion will continue to enrich Exadel's depth of solutions and services. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our clients' digital transformation projects."

"Expanding into LATAM is an exciting new chapter for Exadel," said Darren Oberst, CEO of Exadel. "Moving into this region is something that has been on the roadmap for us and I'm proud of all the hard work our team has done to make it a reality. We are confident that this expansion will best serve our global clients and will only add more top-tier resources and infrastructure to the many innovative projects already underway."

By expanding to LATAM, Exadel will be able to offer development services in time zones that align with clients located across North and South America. Exadel engineers in LATAM will support all of the company's practices including, but not limited to, DevOps, QA Automation, Cloud, AI/ML, MarTech and Product Engineering. While the focus will be on serving clients that are nearshore to LATAM, all of Exadel's global clients can tap into the additional resources in this region.

About Exadel

Exadel is a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, creating the transformative strategies, platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

