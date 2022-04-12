First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Names Everett Executive Vice President

ABILENE, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) recently announced the appointment of Rett Everett to Executive Vice President (EVP), Credit Administration. The announcement was made by Luke Longhofer, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"Rett's extensive background and experience in commercial banking, combined with his role as Chief Credit Officer at his previous bank, are assets that will contribute to First Financial Bank's lending success," Longhofer said. "His achievements and expertise will add immediate value to our lending team as we continue to be one of the nation's best community banks."

Everett will be a valued member of credit administration with the daily responsibility of lending oversight of the Dallas/Fort Worth regions. His oversight of these regions' lending efforts will encompass all aspects of lending, including credit underwriting, loan decisioning, portfolio risk management, and compliance with bank policy and regulatory requirements. Everett will also serve as a voting member on the corporate loan committee that evaluates the largest loan relationships in the bank.

Everett arrived at First Financial Bank after serving as EVP, Chief Credit Officer at The National Bank of Texas in Fort Worth since June 2020. He had an extensive 14-year tenure at Capital One Bank in Fort Worth and Dallas, where he held the positions of Assistant Vice President, Corporate Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP), Managing Underwriter in the Commercial Lending Group. In 2019, he was named SVP, Corporate Relationship Manager, before accepting his most recent position at The National Bank of Texas.

A native of Stephenville, Texas, Everett received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Tarelton State University and a Master of Business Administration in General Business from Texas Tech University. He holds a Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association and a Graduate Certificate in Leadership from Texas Tech's Institute for Leadership Research.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

