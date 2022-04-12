Floyd Mayweather's Fitness Franchise Plans St. Louis Expansion

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Eyes The Gateway to the West

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness - a revolutionary group fitness concept founded by undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather - is focusing heavily on now expanding the franchise into the St. Louis area. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners in St. Louis as part of its development in key markets across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Mayweather Boxing + Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness plans to open eight franchise locations in the St. Louis area. The brand is seeking experienced multi-unit franchisees who are aligned with Floyd's championship mentality. This market is a completely open territory, so this is an opportunity for a franchisee to own the entire region.

"I can't wait for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to enter the St. Louis market," said Floyd Mayweather. "Our current success as a brand is largely thanks to a number of reputable private equity groups and strong multi-unit operators who have helped grow the franchise across the country. I am excited to team up with additional experienced ownership groups to establish the St. Louis market as a top-performing region for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness."

Offering the most time-tested group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's 25-year undefeated boxing career. Floyd developed and designed the innovative fitness experience with the perfect combination of boxing, strength, and cardio conditioning intervals to be accessible to any fitness audience. Members participate in 45- and 60-minute-long classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd's image throughout the duration of the class, making members feel like they are learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has seen rapid growth with over 55 locations open or in presale throughout the United States.

"By using Floyd's never before shared training techniques, we are able to help our members unleash their inner champion through our programming," said Mayweather Boxing + Fitness CEO, James Williams. "With such strong success to date and continuing expansion across America, we are excited to bring the brand to top retail centers across Missouri."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is poised to continue its rapid growth by onboarding seasoned multi-unit operators in the St. Louis market and beyond. With a combination of a strong brand built by the best boxer in history, a sophisticated franchisor system that enables quick and scalable growth, and current availability in strong territories, this is a highly unique and attractive franchise opportunity for seasoned operators. The average Mayweather Boxing + Fitness location is 2,000 – 3,000 square-feet. Including an initial franchising fee of $49,500, the estimated cost of opening a new franchise location is $305,000 to $695,000.

For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or its franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise-opportunities/.

About Mayweather Boxing+ Fitness

Founded in 2018 by undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness provides an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself. Based in Los Angeles, the brand currently has over 55 locations open or in presale across the United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mayweather Boxing + Fitness