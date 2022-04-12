Howard Brown Health, OCHIN and Pivot Point Consulting Collaborate on Epic Electronic Health Record Implementation

Chicago-based LGBTQ-health and social services agency implements new EHR to support expanding service and patient needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, has been selected by Howard Brown Health, one of the nation's largest healthcare and social services provider for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, to provide project management, resourcing and advisory services for their OCHIN Epic EHR implementation.

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Founded as a single clinic in 1974, Howard Brown Health now operates 12 clinics and 8 COVID-19 community support stations throughout Chicago. In addition to providing health services to members of the LGBTQ+ community, the agency has continued to expand services such as mental wellness, dental care and holistic services for survivors of sexual assault, while integrating these new services into its primary care-centered model.

"We are excited to enter into this new relationship with OCHIN and Pivot Point Consulting to allow us to offer a robust connection between our clinical services and our patients," said Lauren Sullivan, CMIO, Howard Brown Health. "Pivot Point's deep expertise in Epic and track record of delivering successful implementations, as well as OCHIN's proven Epic EHR will allow us to realize immediate value from our technology and data."

As Pivot Point continues to expand on the support provided to OCHIN and its members, Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting Managing Partner, reflects, "We are proud to partner with OCHIN and its members nationwide to successfully plan and implement the Epic EHR. It is gratifying and rewarding to serve agencies in my hometown, like Howard Brown Health, with its mission of being agents of change for individual well-being and community health equity."

To learn more, visit pivotpointconsulting.com.

About Howard Brown Health

Howard Brown Health was founded in 1974 and is now one of the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) organizations, with 12 sites across Chicagoland. The agency serves more than 40,000 adults and youth in its diverse health and social service delivery system focused around seven major programmatic divisions: primary medical care, behavioral health, research, HIV/STI prevention, youth services, elder services, and community initiatives.

About Pivot Point Consulting

In 2022, Pivot Point Consulting, is ranked as the #2 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, by KLAS (after being 2020 #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm) and it is also ranked #2 in Partial IT Outsourcing.

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com .

Media Contact:

Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting