InsureMyTrip Anticipates High Demand for Academic Travel Insurance

Academic Explorer travel protection program ramps up as study abroad, class trips return

WARWICK, R.I., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel demand is steadily increasing as K-12 schools and higher education institutions are starting to engage again following a wave of cancellations brought by the pandemic. InsureMyTrip reports a nearly 400% increase in academic travel insurance sales over 2021.

"More and more schools are reengaging their study abroad and domestic travel programs. Students are quite eager to get back out in the world again — but as concerns loom over the ongoing pandemic and growing instability in Europe, travel protection is a top priority," says InsureMyTrip Senior Vice President Suzanne Morrow.

While academic travelers remained closer to home throughout the pandemic, international travel now comprises roughly 60% of trips.

Greece , Ecuador , Ireland , Italy , Iceland , and Czech Republic are top international destinations.

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of planholders opt to add Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage. Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) coverage is also in high demand as participants seek maximum protection.

Helping to prevent the financial loss of a canceled trip due to pandemic-related concerns is the top motivating factor for buying travel insurance.

The Academic Explorer travel protection program provides trip cancellation and interruption with additional travel insurance benefits including baggage loss, baggage delay, and travel delay. Travel insurance in the program is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company.

The innovative program, designed to help safeguard the financial investment that is inherent in international and domestic trips, offers flexibility for travel during uncertain times. Coverage is available for participating students, faculty, and chaperones. Academic Explorer plans are used to cover a variety of educational travel, including study abroad and class trips

Some peril highlights include U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories and civil disorder. Tuition can be included as an insurable trip cost in these plans.

What is Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage?

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) is an optional coverage geared for travelers who may want to back out of a trip for any reason, such as fear of international conflicts or COVID-19. This optional coverage can be added to Academic Explorer travel protection plans for an additional cost.

How CFAR coverage works:

Reimburses up to 75% of insured non-refundable trip cost for those who need to cancel a trip for a reason not otherwise covered by their plan.

Traveler must cancel the trip no later than 2 days prior to the scheduled departure date.

What is Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) coverage?

Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) is an optional coverage that is best suited for travelers who may decide to cut an academic trip short — for any reason. This optional coverage can be added to Academic Explorer travel protection plans for an additional cost.

How IFAR coverage works:

Reimburses up to 75% of the insured non-refundable trip cost for those who must cut a trip short for a reason not otherwise covered by their plan.

Traveler must interrupt the trip at least 48 hours after the scheduled departure date.

Benefits are subject to eligibility requirements and may vary by state. See plan document for complete details.

How to Get Started

Trip organizers interested in offering this innovative protection program can visit the following webpage for more information. Schools, colleges, insurance brokers, and educational travel providers are eligible.

The plan contains additional perils. Additional terms apply to all perils described above. The perils for Trip Cancellation are not identical to the perils for Trip Interruption.

Additional terms apply to Cancel for Any Reason and Interrupt for Any Reason coverages.

Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations, and exclusions in the plans, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

