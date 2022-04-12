Jackpot World Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Jackpot World 4tune Campaign

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, is launching the special Jackpot World 4tune campaign in celebration of its fourth anniversary.

Featuring Jackpot World's iconic character Jenny, users will be able to accumulate special items by spinning the special campaign slot machine. Once they have accumulated a sufficient number of special items from their spins, they will be able to create their own special bonus game. For example, if a player obtains 1,000 special items from spinning the special campaign slot machine, they will be able to exchange the items for one free game. If they reach 1,500 items, they can exchange the items for one free game, as well as a set of special symbols. The games are all free, and players will be able to enjoy these unique rewards without spending any of their in-game money.

"Jackpot World is delighted to celebrate our fourth anniversary with the fantastic 4tune campaign," said Emma Li, Producer of Jackpot World. "We are constantly exploring ways to enhance our game experience, bringing entertainment to our users around the world. With this campaign, we are celebrating this special milestone with our valued players and enriching our free mobile app with even better games."

The Jackpot World app offers a rich and constantly growing selection of slot machine games. They include the classic 777 slot machine game, Fortune Babies, Fortune Tree, Mighty Tiger, and Penguin Quest, as well as new games such as Leprechaun Blast, Werewolf Night, and Myth of Medusa. The games offer bonus features and free coins to recreate the exhilarating Las Vegas casino slot machine experience, while there are also bonuses, stamps, and prizes that are up for grabs. Jackpot World is committed to ensuring a consistently thrilling entertainment experience, rolling out a new slot machine at least once a week.

Social at its core, Jackpot World can be played with friends, families, and other slot machine lovers from all over the world. The Jackpot World app is available for both IOS and Android operating systems.

For more information, please visit Jackpot World.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is a leading free social casino slot game with the ambition to become the most player-centric social casino game. It is one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino gaming apps in the world.

