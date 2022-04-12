National Council on Aging Among NonProfit Times's 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For

NCOA ranks 24th among 50 U.S. nonprofits and 9th among midsize organizations

ARLINGTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, was recently selected as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For in the nation by the publication The NonProfit Times.

"I am thrilled that NCOA received this recognition and that our employees think so highly of our work culture," said Ramsey Alwin , NCOA President and CEO. "This award is truly a celebration of our staff and their commitment to ensuring that all can age well. We pride ourselves on creating an environment where people can thrive professionally and feel appreciated while contributing to our mission."

NCOA ranked 9th in the medium-size employer category—the most competitive—representing nearly half of the entire list of 50 organizations nationwide. The NonProfit Times survey is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry.

Participating nonprofits went through a battery of surveys by employees and leaders, as well as outside benchmarking. There are 77 questions within eight categories that make up the Employee Benchmark Report. Key categories where NCOA led are leadership, culture and communications, work environment, relationship with supervisors, and overall engagement.

"I am comfortable enough to step out of my zone, and I have a voice where I feel appreciated and valued as a team member," one employee reported. Another commended NCOA for having "clear goals, mission, and strategy. Staff members are very mission-driven, passionate, and hardworking."

"We are honored to be named among such fine organizations from around the country and more than proud of our employees who made this happen," said Alicia Waller , Chief People Officer. "It is only because of the passion and dedication of our amazing staff that we could receive this prestigious recognition."

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

