NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DAYTONA BEACH, FL WITH RECORD BREAKING NUMBERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition -- is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place this past weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.
This past weekend, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete oceanside at the historic Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 8,000 participants and 355 teams from colleges across the country competed for the National Champion title with approximately 20,000 spectators present – the highest ever in NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship history. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2017.
"Year after year, teams from across the country come together at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "This much-anticipated event has grown in popularity every year, and we are thrilled with the turnout this year as the largest event in NCA & NDA College Nationals history. It's an honor and a privilege to provide a world-class event at one of the most iconic cheer and dance venues where we can recognize student athletes for their hard work, dedication to their universities and talent."
Select Division Champions Included:
Adv. Large Coed DIA: Oklahoma State University
Adv. Small Coed DIA: University of Louisville
Adv. All Girl DIA: University of Louisville
Adv. Large Coed DI: Weber State University
Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University
Adv. All Girl DI: California Baptist University
Adv. Large Coed DII: Lindenwood University
Adv. Small Coed DII: Lindenwood University
Adv. All Girl DII: Davenport University
Adv. Small Coed DIII: Elmira College
Adv. All Girl DIII: Alma College
Adv. Large Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University
Adv. Small Coed NAIA: Southwestern Christian University
Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Navarro College
Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College
Game Day DIA: University of Michigan
Game Day DI: Utah Valley University
Game Day Open: Wingate University
Cheer Spirit Rally DI: University of North Texas
Cheer Spirit Rally Open: Henderson State University
Team Performance DIA: University of South Carolina
Team Performance DI: Sam Houston State University
Team Performance DII: Davenport University
Team Performance DIII: Alma College
Team Performance Junior College: McLennan Community College
Team Performance NAIA: Ottawa University
Pom DIA: Iowa State University
Pom DI: California Baptist University
Pom DII: Dallas Baptist University
Pom DIII: University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Pom Open: Orange Coast College
Jazz DIA: Brigham Young University
Jazz DI: Utah Valley University
Jazz DII: Lindenwood University
Jazz Open: Alma College
Jazz Junior College: Orange Coast College
Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University
Hip Hop DI: Elon University
Hip Hop DII: Valdosta State University
Hip Hop DIII: SUNY Cortland
Hip Hop Junior College: Odessa College
Hip Hop NAIA: Central Methodist University
Dance Spirit Rally DI: Stephen F Austin State University
Dance Spirit Rally Open: Northeastern State University
Mascot: Texas Tech University
For more information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.
