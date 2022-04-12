Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, and its Engineering Group, IMMCO, Deploy its Proprietary iBISS® Platform on Major FTTP Project in Australia

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("Orbital"), announced that IMMCO, Inc, a subsidiary of Gibson Technical Services, Inc ("GTS"). and Orbital, has entered into a multi-year agreement with a major infrastructure deployment company in Australia, to deploy iBISS®, IMMCO's advanced GIS-based digital network mapping, collaboration, and workflow platform, to improve the efficiency of the buildout of a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) project that will provide high-performance broadband to hundreds of thousands of Australian residences.

IMMCO CEO Keith Hayes said, "IMMCO is delighted to equip our partner with IMMCO's iBISS® platform, which will improve the accuracy, speed, and quality of the complex field data collection and construction processes involved in completing an advanced FTTP network. Hundreds of personnel, from field survey technicians and network engineers to project leadership, will have real-time access to network and design data, enabling efficient collaboration. iBISS® has been a key enabler of effective network buildouts and upgrades from Australia to the US, and it supports not only FTTP topologies, but other infrastructures such as HFC (hybrid fiber-coaxial), distributed-split passive optical architecture, smart city networks, and FTTN (fiber-to-the-node) deployments."

iBISS® was developed and has been optimized for today's networks and technologies. It places network construction maps on digital tablets instead of paper, preventing paper-based delays and allowing for instant online field-to-engineering collaboration. It is also equipped with numerous productivity-enhancing tools including virtual-infrastructure overlays on Street View, photo and video capture for documentation or escalation to the engineering design team, and measurement tools to eliminate the need for wheeling or laser-range finding.

IMMCO, INC. has been supporting advanced broadband projects in Australia for more than half a decade. The advanced efficiencies enabled by the deployment of iBISS® will enable network deployment that is more rapid, less expensive, and digitally documented, ultimately resulting in improved network management and operations.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries.

Orbital Energy Group is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value, by striving to exceed our customers' expectations, building a diverse workforce, and making a positive difference in the lives of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint through the services we provide.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020 and 2021, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

