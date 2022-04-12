Park 'N Fly Launches a Robust New Website to Enhance Customer Experience

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, announces the launch of a brand-new website that makes it easier than ever to book while providing airport-specific travel information for customers.

Park 'N Fly launches new website with brand new features! (PRNewswire)

Designed to serve as an extension of the top-notch, in-person service Park 'N Fly customers are accustomed to, the latest version of PNF.com has an entirely new look and enhanced features that take the user experience to the next level. In addition to a quick, five-step process that allows customers to make reservations in seconds, the dynamic homepage also highlights Park 'N Fly's latest services and promotions.

The site also allows customers to compare prices for the company's different parking types (i.e. valet, covered self-park spots and uncovered self-park spots) as well as the pricing for similar options at the airport to demonstrate the savings Park 'N Fly offers. Other customer-friendly features include the ability to view additional services (such as car washes, car detailing, pet boarding, oil changes and electric car charging) at each location, and fans of the "Park 'N Fly Guy" can now view the viral commercial without leaving the site.

The new PNF.com and the online booking system has been built by Chauntry, a leading provider of e-commerce systems to parking operators and airports across the world. Theresa Hughes, Managing Director of Chauntry added "We are delighted to be Park 'N Fly's technology partner in this exciting new venture. The project has been a great collaboration between Chauntry, Oak Creative our sister company and Park 'N Fly. The new Park 'N Fly website has resulted in new and innovative ways of delivering a great customer experience." Vice President of the PNF Network Brett Bodenan is especially excited about the new reservation interface. "The new interface provides the ability to expand our product offers while also allowing us to implement a greater array of dynamic pricing scenarios".

Park 'N Fly's new PNF.com was built via the Wordpress content management system, which allows the Park 'N Fly marketing team to easily update content and add videos that will establish Park 'N Fly as a source of important travel information and keep customers coming back. Beyond simplifying the booking process and increasing Park 'N Fly branding across the entire site, the new website will also inform and educate customers about travel and the airports they frequent most. To check out Park 'N Fly's new website visit www.pnf.com

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

