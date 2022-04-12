PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, has notified the Company of her resignation from her position as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors which will become effective on the date of the convening of the next general annual meeting.

The Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, Ms. Osnat Ronen commented: "Today, after more than a decade on the Company's Board of Directors, including over two years as Chairperson, I notified Partner's Board of of the end of my tenure.

Partner is a leading telecommunication group, and I am proud of the privilege I was granted to serve as its Chairperson.

During the last two years, Partner has accelerated its infrastructure investments and as a result, has transformed from a cellular company to a leading telecommunications group that provides a broad range of telecommunication services, both in the cellular as well as the fixed-line markets.

I am proud to leave the shareholders with a profitable and growing company, with a strong balance sheet and broad infrastructures in its two core businesses, cellular and fixed-line/fiber.

I would like to thank all of the members of Partner's Board of Directors that have been my partners and led the Company with me. I would like to thank the Company's management led by Mr. Avi Zvi for the successful path we shared. Finally, I would like to thank all of the Company's employees and wish them and the new controlling shareholders that are joining the Company much success together.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

