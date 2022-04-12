PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF MR. AVI ZVI AS CEO OF THE COMPANY

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of the Company, has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation from the Company.

The effective date of Mr. Avi Zvi's resignation as the Company's CEO has not yet been determined.

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ms. Osnat Ronen, thanked Mr. Avi Zvi on behalf of the Board of Directors for his contribution to the Company and its stellar achievements during his tenure: "I would like to thank Avi for the period together in which he successfully managed with sensitivity, talent and charisma to harness an entire company and achieve significant achievements in a short period of time. During the last few months Partner continued its transformation from a service provider into a service and infrastructure provider with the acceleration of the Company's core and innovative areas for the coming years - fiber. Over the last few months, there has been an improvement in all of Partner's main financial indices for which we are appreciative.

Mr. Avi Zvi noted: "The last year has been full of achievements and success. I am proud of the management team that we have formed, which, together with the entire Partner team, has managed in a relatively short period of time to achieve significant advances which will benefit the Company in the coming years. Upon taking office, I stated that my main goal was to lead the Company towards the sale of its controlling interest, and now, when this has been completed, I have notified the Company's Board of Directors of my desire to resign from my position. I wish the buyers group success. They have acquired a significant interest in a wonderful company with excellent human capital and highly advanced technology.

I would like to thank the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ms. Osnat Ronen, and the members of the Board of Directors for their partnership and support for the many achievements we were able to accomplish in such a short period of time."

Finally, I would like to thank the management and the employees of this amazing company. The human resource is what differentiates Partner and the key to its success."

