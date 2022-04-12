PROCURE CELEBRATES ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF HELPING HOPE BLOOM FOR CANCER PATIENTS

SOMERSET, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daffodils inspire hope for a cancer-free future while also representing 10th anniversaries. It makes them the perfect symbol for ProCure Proton Therapy Center, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this spring by planting or distributing 6,000 daffodils throughout Central NJ and the surrounding communities – one for every patient who has completed treatment at its facility.

ProCure became the tri-state area's first proton therapy center in March 2012 and treats a range of cancers, including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases.

"ProCure was an attractive treatment option because it has fewer side effects than traditional radiation," said Frank Mackinson, ProCure's first patient. "ProCure successfully treated my plasmacytoma tumor 10 years ago and gave me the opportunity to continue my work and my life with my family. I am so thankful to Dr. Chon and the tremendously caring staff for their expertise in helping me to continue living my life in such a positive way."

"Our team works hard to provide compassionate care and precision during one of the most demanding and difficult times in our patients' lives," said Tom Wang, president at ProCure. "We are honored to provide hope and an effective, non-invasive treatment for so many people locally and throughout the U.S. While it is exciting to see the difference we have made in the past 10 years, we believe it is only the beginning."

A highly advanced form of radiation treatment, proton therapy precisely destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Its laser-like precision makes proton therapy an ideal treatment for even the most complex cases, including irregular-shaped tumors, pediatric tumors, and tumors located near critical organs.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers that includes diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

