SpotOn Selects MarginEdge to Complete One-Stop Shop Restaurant Solution

ARLINGTON, Va. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading restaurant management platform, MarginEdge is thrilled to announce that it has been selected by prominent restaurant software and payments provider, SpotOn, as a restaurant inventory management partner. This partnership furthers SpotOn's commitment to democratizing technology for restaurants of all sizes, taking them one step closer to becoming the fully integrated "one-stop shop" for restaurant technology, while broadening MarginEdge's integration capabilities with a top provider in the Point-of-Sale system space.

Since its inception in 2017, SpotOn has focused on providing software and payments technology to small, mid-size, and enterprise-sized businesses with an emphasis on restaurants through their integrated POS systems. Their full offering aims to give restaurants the ability to run their businesses from top to bottom, from taking payments to optimizing staff schedules, and everything in between.

Recently, SpotOn introduced 'Points of Profit' to demonstrate how flexible, integrated technology can help restaurants protect their profit margins from inflation and break out of the 5 - 7% profit margin plateau. With MarginEdge as an inventory management partner, SpotOn clients gain even better insight for making smart decisions to improve their bottom line. Together, this integration offers a truly centralized view, combining both front-of-house and back-of-house data in one place.

MarginEdge CEO, Bo Davis said, "Forward-thinking POS providers understand now more than ever that bringing true value to a restaurant means unlocking their data and offering meaningful insights that help them run their businesses better. In an ever-evolving economic climate impacted by the pandemic and inflation, restaurants face the herculean task of serving their customers without compromising on profitability or guest experience. A task that is impossible without having true visibility into prime costs." He continued, "We are proud to be integrating with a leader in the POS field and excited for the value we can bring to our mutual clients."

This seamless integration will equip users with tools to manage daily controllable P&Ls and sales data, seamless accounting integration with the automatic flow of data from invoices, credits, and payments, and robust performance reporting including theoretical food usage and menu analysis to help identify profit leaks and rising food costs.

"Our restaurant clients continue to face pandemic effects on their business including staffing shortages, supply chain issues and rising costs of operations," stated Ben Pryor, Director of Innovation at SpotOn. "We're excited to bring our restaurant clients a truly holistic, full suite of tools to better manage their back of house operations, tackling rising costs, and gaining crucial time back thanks to MarginEdge's data reporting and automation."

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Arlington, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high-impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports, education and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers integrated solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, ecommerce, reservations and waitlisting, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

