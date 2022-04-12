SPWR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead SunPower Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against SunPower Corporation ("SunPower" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Class Period: August 3, 2021 – January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

Class Period: August 3, 2021 – January 20, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

