Thirty Madison launches Facet, aims to offer the most comprehensive clinical skin health platform

NEW YORK , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison, the premier specialty healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions, announced today the launch of Facet . While nearly 1 in 2 consumers don't trust the claims made by skin care brands, Facet aims to offer patients the most comprehensive clinical skin health platform backed by experts. With over 50 clinically backed prescription and non-prescription options and care plans designed by board-certified dermatologists, Facet offers the breadth of medical solutions needed to adequately treat across a variety of mild to severe skin conditions.

"With Facet, Thirty Madison will fundamentally shift how we approach skin health by actually looking through a medical lens to solve medical skin concerns, versus focusing on what often feels like these unachievable beauty standards. People need medical solutions to properly treat their skin — it's the body's largest organ," said Facet Medical Director Dr. Peter Young, board-certified dermatologist. "For patients with conditions like psoriasis or eczema, every product they use plays an important role in managing their condition — from their daily face wash and moisturizer to an oral treatment or an injectable — and finding the right mix of treatments is critical to achieving healthy skin."

Facet will treat eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, dandruff, melasma, and anti-aging. Thirty Madison's care model will offer Facet patients specialty-level care, personalized treatment, and ongoing condition management. The unique care model, paired with clinically backed treatments across a breadth of conditions, ensures patients can access their treatment right at home, whenever they need it. Treatments include prescription topicals, custom prescription formulas, prescription orals and biologics, and/or non-prescription options. Facet is Thirty Madison's first offering to provide systemic treatments and lab testing on a case-by-case basis for patients with severe psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

"Conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea often go untreated — and even for those who do receive a diagnosis, people still feel like it's a battle to manage these conditions long-term. You're left to figure it out on your own," said Rajani Rao, General Manager for Facet. "Patients deserve an empathetic, thoughtful approach led by medical experts who can offer them the holistic care plans they need to feel confident again. We've built that experience with Facet, and made it accessible, personalized, and genuinely supportive."

More consumers are looking to telehealth for their skin concerns. The average wait time to receive an in-person dermatology appointment is 32 days. During the pandemic, telehealth for dermatology usage skyrocketed by 188% from 2019 to 2022. Of U.S. consumers who accelerated their digital health/wellness engagements during the pandemic, 80% say they will continue engagements post-COVID.

Facet is the latest offering from Thirty Madison, the healthcare company whose care model powers Keeps , Cove , Evens , Picnic , and Nurx , focused on supporting patients living with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison closed its merger with Nurx last month, forming the largest and most innovative virtual care company.

Thirty Madison is the premier healthcare company for people living with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care, and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by the company's proprietary platform: the technology, services, and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. With Keeps , Evens , Cove , Picnic , Nurx , and Facet , Thirty Madison offers an extensible solution that best serves patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions. Learn more at ThirtyMadison.com .

