AVL Names Will Bonnici Chief Financial Officer of AVL Michigan Holding Corporation

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Manvel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AVL Americas, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Will Bonnici to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AVL Michigan Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries. AVL Michigan Holding Corporation is responsible for the operations of AVL List GmbH in the United States of America.

Will Bonnici has been named CFO of AVL Michigan Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries. (PRNewswire)

AVL List GmbH (AVL) is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides customer with the concepts, solutions, and methodologies to shape future mobility trends.

As CFO of AVL Michigan Holding Corporation, Will Bonnici will be responsible for the entire range of finance, accounting, tax and financial planning and analysis activities.

Prior to joining AVL, he worked for Horizon Global Corporation as the Senior Director of Operations Finance and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. After ten years practicing public accounting, Will Bonnici has held various financial leadership roles including Vice President of Finance, Director and Controller roles at Vari-Form Group, Dura Automotive Systems and Global Automotive Systems. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in accounting from the University of Michigan – Dearborn.

"We are proud to welcome Will Bonnici to the AVL team," commented Manvel. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and more than 25 years of financial leadership experience."

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, AVL provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to support customers in shaping their future mobility trends.

AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all customer applications—from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility, as well as advancing propulsion systems, AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving, and digitalization.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future.

AVL Michigan Holding Corporation is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

Media Contact

Joshua Lupu, Marketing Director, North America

Joshua.lupu@avl.com

AVL Logo (PRNewsfoto/AVL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AVL