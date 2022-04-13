The BXNG Club Expands Footprint in San Diego with New Solana Beach Club

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club (BXNG), a transformative leader in combat sports and fitness, announced today its new location in the coastal town of Solana Beach, by acquiring long-time fitness club favorite, Fit Athletic Solana Beach. Effective April 30th, 2022, this will be BXNG's third overall location with 17,000 sq ft indoor and 3,000 sq ft outdoor space. With the reopening scheduled for June, this location is expected to serve approximately 2,000 members.

Known for uniquely combining authentic combat sports, elite coaching and luxury design, The BXNG Club has been San Diego's favorite since 1999, winning multiple awards and breaking enrollment records.

"This is an exciting way to emerge from the pandemic. But we've heard our customers and they want more locations around San Diego. We believe that BXNG will bring a unique energy and new exciting combat and fitness options to the coastal community, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. As we continue reaching capacity at our current locations, our plan is to continue building out in Northern San Diego and deliver our services to more communities before expanding to other California regions," said CEO and owner of The BXNG Club, Artem Sharoshkin. "We are very excited to build on Fit's commitment to luxury, elite facilities and history in Solana Beach and are grateful to use this opportunity to elevate and strategically evolve our brand. And being just a couple minutes away from the water is a nice complement to the feel of our club," he added.

The new club will include more than 50 heavy bags, professional full-size boxing rings, a grappling area, an indoor cycling studio, an outdoor functional training area, a specialized cardio deck & weight room, a recovery studio featuring cryotherapy, locker rooms, saunas, and a members' lounge. The BXNG Club offers a wide lineup of programs taught by world-class coaches ranging from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, yoga, strength training, cycling, high-intensity interval training, and more. With over 100 classes a week - unlimited classes is truly limitless.

The BXNG Club will be launching an exclusive pre-sale for founding members with a scheduled opening to follow in Summer 2022.

The BXNG Club has been a leader in the combat sports and fitness spaces since 1999. Known for creating award-winning locations with special attention to design and world-class instruction spanning from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, strength training, yoga, and other fitness disciplines. The BXNG Club emphasizes premier fitness clubs with an emphasis on lifestyle, community and learning from former / current professional fighters.

