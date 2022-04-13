CLEAR Launches Expedited Lanes at Ontario International Airport

ONT Marks Company's Sixth Airport in California, 41st in U.S.

ONTARIO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) today announced the launch of its expedited lanes in both terminals at Ontario International Airport (ONT). ONT is CLEAR's sixth airport in California and 41st across the U.S.; CLEAR already serves all 10 of ONT's top 10 domestic destinations. The launch is expected to create 23 jobs and generate $2.2 million in local economic activity.

"CLEAR's entry into the Ontario International Airport advances our continued commitment to outstanding customer service. We know our customers will appreciate the way CLEAR's secure identity technology and expedited lanes help make travel more predictable and less stressful, and we're pleased to welcome them to ONT," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

"Expanding our footprint to more airports in the Golden State has been an important priority as we continue working toward our vision for a world of frictionless experiences and journeys," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "Our launch at ONT reflects our commitment to our members, airports and communities across California, and we look forward to continued growth in the months and years ahead."

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited security lanes – costs just $15 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR



Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 10 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Ontario International Airport:



Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

