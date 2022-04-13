Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 20, 2022

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that it expects to release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Press Releases."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. Chief executive officer and president, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh, will review the company's financial results and outlook and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 877-384-2165 (U.S.) or +1-212-231-2930 (international); passcode: 22017395. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET) on April 21, 2022 and can be accessed at 800-633-8284 (U.S.) or +1-402-977-9140 (international); passcode: 22017395. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Overview." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.