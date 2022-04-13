CPS Capital Makes Investment in Action Heating & Cooling, Inc. To Grow Home Services Portfolio in Tennessee

DALLAS FORT WORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Missouri and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Action Heating & Cooling based in Crossville, Tennessee to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Action allows Royal House Partners to continue to expand its footprint east.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "We are super excited to welcome Jay Wood and his team. Tennessee is a great market and in particular Nashville is growing at a rapid pace and we want to be a part of it".

Jay Wood, Regional Vice President, notes "We are excited to partner with Royal House and CPS. The knowledge they have in the service industry partnered with the expertise that Action provides makes for a great team. Action has always been proactive in the industry and this partnership will enhance benefits for our employees and make Action Heating and Cooling a premier place to work. 28 years of dedication to the community and our employees proves that Action is more than a Heating and Cooling company, we have been and will continue to be a family."

Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction.

